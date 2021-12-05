Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 164,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES opened at $6.46 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.