Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $633.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

