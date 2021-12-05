Add.xyz Price Hits $0.36 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.97 million and $7,709.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars.

