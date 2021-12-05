AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AHCO opened at $20.00 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

