Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.11. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,976 shares traded.
ACEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
