Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.11. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,976 shares traded.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

