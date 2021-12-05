ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 32 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 32.77.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

