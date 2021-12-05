AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLVLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

