$966.60 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $966.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $97,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.