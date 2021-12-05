8,950 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

