$852.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $852.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.20 million. Cimpress reported sales of $786.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Cimpress has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $128.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

