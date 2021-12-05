7,558 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

