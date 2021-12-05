74,407 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

