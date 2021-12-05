$726.13 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post sales of $726.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.19 million and the lowest is $676.80 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $151.47 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

