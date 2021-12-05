$712.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $712.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $727.00 million and the lowest is $699.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $58,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

