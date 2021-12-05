$70.13 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $70.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.74 million and the lowest is $69.29 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $258.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 202,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,882. The company has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

