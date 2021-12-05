$626.38 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report sales of $626.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the lowest is $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE WWW opened at $31.69 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

