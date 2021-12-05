$581.14 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $581.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.54 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.06. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.