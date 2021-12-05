$581.14 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $581.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.54 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.06. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.