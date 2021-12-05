5,600 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPR Properties by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

