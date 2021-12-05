$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 72,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,790. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.