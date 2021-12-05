$54.12 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce sales of $54.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.15 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Porch Group.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,295. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

