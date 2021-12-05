44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $139.21 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

