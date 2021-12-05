44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

