44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

