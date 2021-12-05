$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.57 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 10,635,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940,136. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

