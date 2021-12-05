$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,780. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

