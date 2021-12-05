$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

AMCR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 54.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amcor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

