29,700 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 125.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 184,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $429,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.37. 3,122,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

