$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFST opened at $59.75 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

