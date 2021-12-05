$246.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $246.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.89 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 284,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,853. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,495 shares of company stock worth $7,744,286 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $171,716,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.