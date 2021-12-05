$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $94.01. 507,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,625. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

