$2.15 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $58.74. 642,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

