1,800 Shares in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Shares of FCEF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.