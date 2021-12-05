1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

