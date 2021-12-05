1776 Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $208.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

