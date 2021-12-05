1776 Wealth LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $312.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.