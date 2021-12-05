1776 Wealth LLC Buys 996 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

