$17.20 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post $17.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 92,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,814. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.