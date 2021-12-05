$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post sales of $157.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $157.06 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CARS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 1,089,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

