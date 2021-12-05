$152.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to announce $152.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $154.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $620.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $676.09 million, with estimates ranging from $659.13 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.
Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 376,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,082. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
