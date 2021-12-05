$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $144.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the lowest is $144.18 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after buying an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

