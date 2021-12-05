$14.67 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce sales of $14.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.91 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 42,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. First Community has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

