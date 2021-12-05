$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce $14.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $13.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $38.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.93 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $109.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,141,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFCG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 99,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,505. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

