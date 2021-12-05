13,466 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,254,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MCY opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

