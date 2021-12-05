1,244 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,364 shares of company stock worth $203,751,511 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

