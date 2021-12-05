$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.
Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
