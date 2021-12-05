1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of FLWS opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $596,011.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,024.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,179 shares of company stock worth $4,026,912 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

