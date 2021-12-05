$1.75 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Rogers reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.56. 689,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,612. Rogers has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

