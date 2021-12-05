$1.26 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $796.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

