$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

UCTT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 262,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

