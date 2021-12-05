$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. H.B. Fuller also reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 244,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,640. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.